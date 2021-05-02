Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 344.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. Stanley Electric has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

