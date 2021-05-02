Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

