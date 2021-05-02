StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,155,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,647,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SRHBF remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

