State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,616 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

