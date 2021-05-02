State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

