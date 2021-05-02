State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regis were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Regis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Regis by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $463.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

