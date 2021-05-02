State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $275,000 Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Insurance worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

