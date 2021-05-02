State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,000 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Cato were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Cato by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 425,685 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Cato by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cato by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

