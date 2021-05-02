State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $37.39 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $319.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 409.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

