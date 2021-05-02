State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $43.31 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

