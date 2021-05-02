State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $48,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 240.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.