State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,563 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $33,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $145.95. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

