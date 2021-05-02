State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 29,270 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $58,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.