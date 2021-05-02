State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,090 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AON were worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $334,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 11.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $251.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.45. Aon plc has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $254.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

