State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 134.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

