StaysBASE Trading Down 49% Over Last 7 Days (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, StaysBASE has traded down 49% against the dollar. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaysBASE has a market cap of $510,923.31 and $3,701.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00280777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $630.84 or 0.01110112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.35 or 0.00729144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,779.48 or 0.99917223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,395,502 coins and its circulating supply is 3,787,157 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

