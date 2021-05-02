Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Glenn Pushis Sells 24,340 Shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

