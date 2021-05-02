Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day moving average of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

