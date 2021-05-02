Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ED. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of ED opened at $77.41 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.