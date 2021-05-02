Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $590,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,579,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $828,211,000 after acquiring an additional 387,664 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

