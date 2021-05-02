Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 6,730 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

