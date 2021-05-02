Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 314.0 days.

Shares of STLJF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $41.85. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

STLJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.