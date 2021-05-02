Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $42,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stepan by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.