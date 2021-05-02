Stepan to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

SCL opened at $130.66 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

