Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SRCL opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

