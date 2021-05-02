Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

