Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,482 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.