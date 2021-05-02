Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,427,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $376.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

