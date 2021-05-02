Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,412 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,827,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,672,000 after buying an additional 183,849 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 436,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after buying an additional 56,788 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 49,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 41,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

