Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,096 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $140.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

