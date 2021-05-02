Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.