Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $96.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94.

