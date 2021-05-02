Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHI opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.