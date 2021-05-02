Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,688 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $140,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

