Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after buying an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

