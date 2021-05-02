Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $259.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

