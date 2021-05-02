Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6,259.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,972 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $30,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

