Strs Ohio Has $8.57 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WBS opened at $52.91 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

