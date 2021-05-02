Strs Ohio Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.