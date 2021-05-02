Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

