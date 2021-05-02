Strs Ohio Purchases 27,806 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

