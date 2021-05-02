Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.59.

SYK opened at $262.63 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.79 and a 200-day moving average of $237.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

