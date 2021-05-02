Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FUJHY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 47,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,169. Subaru has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJHY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

