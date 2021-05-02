Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.59 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

