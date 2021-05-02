Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 510 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

