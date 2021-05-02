Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

