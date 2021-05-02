Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $181.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

