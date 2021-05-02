Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $23.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $9,308,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $9,030,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 48,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

