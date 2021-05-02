Sumokoin (SUMO) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,126.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $45,126.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00720579 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005218 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

