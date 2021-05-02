Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.0903 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $45,126.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

